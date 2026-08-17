Benge and Ewing nail the Padres at home plate as the Mets hang on for a 2-1 victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Right fielder Carson Benge threw out two San Diego Padres runners at home plate on consecutive…

NEW YORK (AP) — Right fielder Carson Benge threw out two San Diego Padres runners at home plate on consecutive plays in the first inning, fellow rookie A.J. Ewing cut down another from left field moments later, and the New York Mets held on for a 2-1 victory Monday night.

Nolan McLean recovered from a shaky start to last six effective innings as the last-place Mets (57-69) won for the 10th time in 13 games since selling big at the trade deadline.

Bo Bichette had an RBI single in the first, Luis Robert Jr. added a sacrifice fly and New York cooled off the Padres, who began the night tied with Philadelphia for the final two National League playoff spots.

San Diego entered a major league-best 17-5 since July 24.

McLean (9-8) gave up six hits and walked four. He allowed seven straight batters to reach base and needed 45 pitches to get through the first two innings. But thanks in large part to his outfielders, the rookie right-hander limited the damage to a deep sacrifice fly by Fernando Tatis Jr. with the bases loaded in the second that made it 2-1.

Ewing ended the inning when he threw out Xander Bogaerts at home plate on Jake Cronenworth’s single.

Jonathan Pintaro got four outs in relief and Nate Lavender retired both batters he faced. With new closer Kodai Senga receiving a rest, Daniel Duarte struck out two in the ninth for his third career save and second this season.

Padres starter Walker Buehler (7-6) gave up two hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The early throws by Benge and Ewing made the Mets the only major league team since at least 1920 with three outfield assists at the plate in the first two innings of a game, according to SNY.

Up next

Padres LHP Robbie Ray (10-7, 3.28 ERA) starts the middle game of the series Tuesday night against rookie LHP Zac Thornton (3-3, 2.78).

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