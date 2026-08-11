Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji to have surgery for a ruptured ACL in his right knee

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji will need surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona winger Roony Bardghji will need surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the Spanish club said Tuesday.

Barcelona said Bardghji will undergo surgery in the coming days but did not give a timetable for his recovery.

The injury happened during the team’s training session on Monday.

Barcelona reportedly was negotiating to loan the 20-year-old Swedish player to another club.

He arrived last year from Copenhagen and during the 2025-26 season made 28 competitive appearances, scoring two goals and with four assists.

He signed a contract with Barcelona until 2029. Barcelona said when he arrived that Bardghji’s rise was temporarily held back by a knee injury that sidelined him for almost a year.

Bardghji won three Danish league titles and two Danish Cups with Copenhagen.

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