A’s slugger Nick Kurtz could miss the rest of the season with a thumb injury

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz may be in danger of missing the rest of the…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz may be in danger of missing the rest of the season because of his injured right thumb.

Manager Mark Kotsay told reporters before his team’s game against Tampa Bay on Tuesday that Kurtz needs to be in a brace for four weeks following a platelet-rich plasma injection on Aug. 4. Kotsay alluded to the fact that four weeks without mobility for Kurtz could make a return before the end of September difficult to envision.

Kurtz, 23, went on the injured list with a sprained right thumb on July 11 and returned two weeks later. He struggled at the plate following his return, going 1 for 18 in seven games. Kurtz was expected to see a hand specialist in Los Angeles last week.

The reigning AL rookie of the year is batting .256 with 21 home runs and 69 RBIs in his second season in the majors. Kurtz, a native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was selected as an All-Star but unable to participate in Philadelphia because of the injury.

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