Alladoh scores winner in 97th minute as Philadelphia Union rally past Atlanta United 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ezekiel Alladoh scored the winner in the 97th minute, one minute after Neil Pierre equalized the match,…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ezekiel Alladoh scored the winner in the 97th minute, one minute after Neil Pierre equalized the match, as the Philadelphia Union rallied from two goals down to beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Saturday in stoppage time.

Pierre headed in a pass from Kai Wagner in the 96th minute to equalize before Alladoh finished with his left foot from the center of the box off another Wagner assist in the 97th to seal the win for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia scored three unanswered goals after falling behind 2-0 despite playing with a man advantage for more than an hour.

Atlanta went down to 10 men in the 27th minute when Enea Mihaj was shown a red card, but Miguel Almirón gave United the lead three minutes later.

Tristan Muyumba extended Atlanta’s advantage in the 66th minute, scoring from outside the box off an assist from Alexey Miranchuk to make it 2-0.

Philadelphia found the back of the net when Milan Iloski scored from the center of the box to pull within a goal in the 73rd minute.

Up next

Atlanta: Have two weeks off before visiting the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 15.

Philadelphia: Host Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup group stage play on Thursday.

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