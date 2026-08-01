Giants scratch MLB batting leader Arraez with cramps minutes before game vs Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez, who’s among the top trade candidates as Monday’s deadline…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez, who’s among the top trade candidates as Monday’s deadline approaches, was scratched from the lineup Saturday night due to cramps minutes before the game against the Padres.

The Giants said it was a precaution after the leadoff batter came out of Friday night’s game in the seventh inning with cramps. Arraez led the majors with a .328 batting average coming into Saturday night.

The three-time batting champion and four-time All-Star is in the midst of one of his best seasons and has flashed improved defense at second base. He is an elite contact hitter who rarely strikes out and is a free agent after the season.

He was traded from Miami to San Diego on May 4, 2024. He won his third straight batting title, with three different teams, by hitting .314 that season. He left as a free agent after the 2025 season and signed with San Francisco on Feb. 10.

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