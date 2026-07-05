Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. exits game against Twins with toe injury

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins after…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins after the fifth inning because of right big toe discomfort.

Chisholm was examined by team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and X-rays were negative. He will get re-evaluated before the opener of a four-game series at Tampa Bay on Monday.

Chisholm fouled off a pitch from Joe Ryan in the fifth and winced on the swing. After taking a timeout, Chisholm hit a fly ball to right field on the next pitch.

José Caballero moved over from third base to second and Amed Rosario entered the game at third base.

Chisholm singled in the second inning but was picked off during a rundown on the next pitch during an at-bat by Max Schuemann.

An All-Star last year, Chisholm is batting .225 with 12 homers and 33 RBIs in 85 games this season. In 2025, Chisholm hit .242 with career highs of 31 homers and 80 RBIs along with 31 stolen bases in 130 games.

On Monday, he exited New York’s 7-3 loss to Detroit following a collision with right fielder Jasson Domínguez on a high pop-up by Hao-Yu Lee in the fourth inning.

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