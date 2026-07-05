Yankees LHP Max Fried faces hitters in simulated game for 2nd time since injuring left elbow

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried inched closer to a possible minor league rehab assignment,…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees starting pitcher Max Fried inched closer to a possible minor league rehab assignment, throwing 36 pitches in his second two-inning simulated game on Sunday.

Before the Yankees concluded a three-game series with the Twins, Fried faced third baseman Ryan McMahon and catcher Ali Sánchez. Manager Aaron Boone said Fried’s next simulated game would likely occur Thursday or Friday with an increased pitch count and pitching in a minor league game could be the next step.

The 32-year-old left-hander has been out since May 13, when he left a start in Baltimore after three innings when he velocity noticeably dropped and he threw only 34 of 61 pitches for strikes. He also had an MRI and CT scan that were reviewed by Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Fried faced hitters for the first time on Tuesday when he threw about 30 pitches to McMahon and Trent Grisham, who were still on the injured list at the time.

“It’s been good,” manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s been a good run-up for him and obviously another step today so hopefully we’ll obviously get closer by definition, but I know he’s felt really good. He’s recovered really well in all his throwing stuff. Even going back to when he left that game in Baltimore, it was pretty short order where he was doing pretty well, so that was encouraging.”

Fried faced hitters again two days after the Yankees put Carlos Rodón on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Fried, Gerrit Cole and Rodón have yet to be on New York’s active roster at the same time because of injuries.

Fried is 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA in 10 starts after going 19-5 with a 2.86 ERA and making the All-Star team last season, his first with the Yankees while Cole was recovering from reconstructive elbow surgery. He left Atlanta as a free agent to sign a $218 million, eight-year contract with New York in December 2024.

“Feeling healthy, so it’s been really encouraging,” Freid said before Saturday’s 11-4 loss to Minnesota. “Obviously, I would love to be able to just snap my fingers and be back out there. But with being a starting pitcher, it takes a little bit to have the build-up.”

New York’s starters began Sunday with a 3.54 ERA, fourth amongst the 30 teams. During the past nine games, New York starters have a 5.76 ERA.

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