World Cup what to know: France takes center stage in Philly heat as Round of 16 begins

The World Cup Round of 16 has arrived. With it comes intensifying pressure — and in some places, stifling heat.…

The World Cup Round of 16 has arrived.

With it comes intensifying pressure — and in some places, stifling heat.

The second round of the knockout stage commences Saturday with Canada facing Morocco in the opener in Houston, while powerhouse France and Kylian Mbappé will meet Paraguay in the nightcap in Philadelphia.

There will be two games per day over the next four days to determine the eight quarterfinalists.

Mbappé has been one of the hottest players in the World Cup as he chases the career goals record currently held by Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

In Philadelphia, Mbappé, his teammates and Paraguay will play in sweltering conditions at Lincoln Financial Field.

The game coincides with a heat wave that’s expected to bring temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius). More than 68,000 fans are expected to endure those conditions, which could drain the energy of Mbappé and every other player on the pitch.

Mbappé scored his 17th and 18th World Cup goals in France’s 3-0 rout of Sweden last weekend in East Rutherford, New Jersey, when it was 90 degrees for the 5 p.m. kickoff.

“I’m looking forward to the changing room and the AC,” Mbappé said as he came off the field.

For the July 4 game, misting fans will be available for fans approaching the stadium, and cooling tents will be available to fans within the stadium footprint at the fan experience.

All fans are allowed to bring one disposable, plastic water bottle into the stadium, as they are at any match in this World Cup in the U.S. and Canada. Water fountains are available in nine sections on the concourse.

Heat should not be a factor for the other match on Saturday in Houston because NRG Stadium has a retractable roof that will remain closed. That’s good news, considering temperatures outdoors could reach 95 degrees with high humidity.

Round of 16 schedule

Saturday, July 4:

— Canada vs. Morocco, 1 p.m. EDT in Houston (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Paraguay vs. France, 5 p.m. EDT in Philadelphia (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

Sunday, July 5:

— Brazil vs. Norway, 4 p.m. EDT in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Mexico vs. England, 8 p.m. EDT in Mexico City (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

Monday, July 6:

— Portugal vs. Spain, 3 p.m. EDT in Arlington, Texas (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— United States vs. Belgium, 8 p.m. EDT in Seattle (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

Tuesday, July 7:

— Argentina vs. Egypt, noon EDT in Atlanta (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Switzerland vs. Colombia, 4 p.m. EDT in Vancouver, British Columbia (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

Canada looks to avenge loss to Morocco in 2022 World Cup — with stakes much higher

Morocco and Canada will meet in a second straight World Cup, but this matchup will have much higher stakes.

Morocco beat Canada 2-1 in the group stage in 2022, when it went on to become the first African team to reach the semifinals.

Canada looks to continue to make history after notching its first-ever knockout win, a 1-0 triumph over South Africa on Sunday.

“We’re excited for the moment,” Canada coach Jesse Marsch said. “We wanted to get to a point in the tournament where we were playing against some big opponents and Morocco is exactly that.”

Morocco dispatched the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to reach the Round of 16. With a win Saturday, the Atlas Lions would become the first African team to reach the quarterfinals more than once.

Canada’s Alistair Johnston said his team embraces the challenge of facing Morocco.

“We’ve created so much new history, so many firsts,” Johnston said. “Now this is the chance that we wanted. To make sure that we got to the point in the tournament where we’re going to get to play a Goliath, and that’s what the Moroccan team is.”

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi said his team has a great deal of respect for Canada.

“It will be very important for us to play at our level. The level that we have shown the last few games will not be enough,” Ouahbi said. “It’s going to be the most important game in this World Cup and the most challenging one. It’s not about being tentative about our approach. We’re playing a Round of 16 match and if we’re not good enough, we’re going home.”

More World Cup news

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— This high-tech ball was involved in one of the most dramatic moments in World Cup history

— FIFA considering earlier kickoff for Mexico vs. England at the World Cup due to thunderstorm fears

— Egypt defender becomes first player with two own-goals in World Cup history

— US win over Bosnia-Herzegovina most-watched soccer telecast in English language history

— One Extraordinary Photo: Argentine dog walker reflects country’s World Cup passion

— Puppy love as dog walker turns his pack of 13 into Argentina jersey-clad World Cup followers

Stat of the day

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41 years and 147 days, became the oldest player to win Player of the Match in a World Cup knockout game. The next oldest was Olivier Giroud of France at 36.

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AP Sports Writers Dan Gelston and Kristie Rieken contributed to this report.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

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