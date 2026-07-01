Mbappé scores twice for France, Norway and Mexico advance in World Cup, in photos

Win-or-go-home matches continued Tuesday at the World Cup in the round of 32. Kylian Mbappé put France ahead in the…

Win-or-go-home matches continued Tuesday at the World Cup in the round of 32.

Kylian Mbappé put France ahead in the 45th minute and added a second-half goal to set a World Cup knockout round scoring record, and Les Bleus beat Sweden 3-0 to set up a round of 16 match against Paraguay.

Erling Haaland scored the deciding goal in the 86th minute and Norway won a World Cup knockout game for the first time, advancing to the last 16 with a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast.

Julián Quiñones and Raul Jiménez scored for Mexico, defeating Ecuador 2-0, keeping its World Cup hopes alive.

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.