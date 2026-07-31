Wilson, Young help the Aces beat the Liberty 104-99

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 33 points and 10 rebounds, Jackie Young added 27 points and nine assists…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 33 points and 10 rebounds, Jackie Young added 27 points and nine assists and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 104-99 on Thursday night.

Wilson appeared to lose the ball out of bounds with 17.9 seconds left, but it was called off the Liberty, who did not have any remaining challenges. Young made 4 of 4 free throws and had a steal from there to seal it.

Breanna Stewart had 26 points and 11 rebounds for New York and moved into 10th on the WNBA’s career scoring list. Stewart, who has 6,588 points, made a basket in the lane early in the third quarter to move past Candace Parker (6,574).

The Liberty (16-13), who set season highs for points, field goals and 3-pointers in a 113-109 win at Los Angeles on Tuesday, had their three-game win streak snapped.

Chelsea Gray fouled out in the closing seconds with 16 points for the Aces (20-8).

Pauline Astier added 19 points for the Liberty and Sabrina Ionescu had 15. Jonquel Jones — the MVP of the 2026 WNBA All-Star game — had eight points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Young hit three 3-pointers and scored 22 points — her career high in a first half — on 7-of-9 shooting as the Aces took a 52-44 lead into the intermission.

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather sat courtside.

New York beat the Aces 87-76 on June 23 and beat Las Vegas 93-85 for the Commissioner’s Cup title June 30.

Up next

Liberty: At Phoenix on Saturday.

Aces: At Chicago on Saturday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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