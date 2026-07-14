Here are the referees for the World Cup semifinal between France and Spain

ATLANTA (AP) — Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton will officiate the World Cup semifinal between France and Spain on Tuesday. It…

ATLANTA (AP) — Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton will officiate the World Cup semifinal between France and Spain on Tuesday.

It is the fourth game Barton has refereed at this tournament, with his most notable moment coming in the group game between Turkey and Paraguay when Miguel Almiron was sent off for covering his mouth during an on-field confrontation. That was the only red card Barton has issued at the World Cup so far.

The 35-year-old Barton also refereed Japan vs. Sweden and Switzerland vs. Colombia.

His assistant referees are David Moran from El Salvador and Antonio Pupiro from Nicaragua. The fourth official is Glenn Nyberg from Sweden.

The VARs for the match are Tomasz Kwiatkowski from Poland, Dennis Higler from the Netherlands and Guillermo Pacheco from Mexico.

France faces Spain at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys in the first of this year’s World Cup semifinals.

England plays Argentina in Atlanta on Wednesday.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

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