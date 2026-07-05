White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami sent on rehab stint, could rejoin Chicago before All-Star break

CLEVELAND (AP) — White Sox rookie first baseman Munetaka Murakami will begin a rehab assignment Monday at Triple-A Charlotte, the…

CLEVELAND (AP) — White Sox rookie first baseman Munetaka Murakami will begin a rehab assignment Monday at Triple-A Charlotte, the slugger’s final step before rejoining Chicago’s lineup after being out with a right hamstring injury.

Murakami has been sidelined since s uffering a Grade 2 strain on May 29, when he got hurt trying to beat out a double play grounder against Detroit. At the time of his injury, Murakami was tied for the AL lead in homers and was first in runs.

He’s been traveling with the White Sox and following Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Guardians, manager Will Venable said Murakami will leave to play with the Knights. If all goes well, it’s possible he could be back with Chicago before the All-Star break.

“I’m just really happy that I am able to get back to playing baseball,” Murakami said through an interpreter on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Murakami is batting .240 with 20 homers, 43 runs and 41 RBIs in his first season with the White Sox, who signed the Japanese free agent to a two-year, $34-million contract in December.

Chicago has been one of baseball’s biggest surprises this season and the White Sox managed to stay near the top of the AL Central without Murakami. In splitting the four-game series with Cleveland, Chicago moved back into first by one game.

“It took a lot,” Venable said after the White Sox won the weather-delayed series finale. “There was a lot going on in that game.”

The White Sox went 17-15 without Murakami, but will soon have him back to bolster the middle of their batting order.

“There’s a possibility that he plays for us before the break, for sure,” Venable said. “We need him back obviously on the field, but just his presence, it means so much to have him in the lineup, what that does for you.”

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