Wetherholt hits solo HR, Winn has 3 RBIs to lead the Cardinals past the D-backs 5-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie JJ Wetherholt hit a solo homer, Iván Herrera had the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth…

PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie JJ Wetherholt hit a solo homer, Iván Herrera had the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Friday night.

Masyn Winn had a three-RBI night with a two-run single in the first and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

In the decisive ninth, José Fermín led off with a single that deflected off the glove of closer Paul Sewald. Jimmy Crooks followed with a walk, Wetherholt lined a single to center to load the bases with no outs and Herrera lofted a fly ball to left that was deep enough to break the tie.

All-Star Riley O’Brien got his 25th save despite a eventful bottom of the ninth. The hard-throwing right-hander gave up a leadoff walk to Nolan Arenado before picking off pinch runner Jorge Barrosa. Tim Tawa followed with a two-out double but O’Brien caught Ketel Marte looking at strike three for the final out of the game.

Cardinals right-hander Michael McGreevy gave up two runs, including one earned, on six hits and a walk over 6 1/3 innings. The 26-year-old struck out five, walked one and has a 1.46 ERA over his last four starts.

The Cardinals led 4-2 in the eighth inning, but the D-backs tied it on Corbin Carroll’s two-run homer that barely cleared the fence and hit the foul pole in right. It was the All-Star’s first homer since June 17.

Wetherholt — who recently signed a $112.5 million, eight-year deal with the Cardinals through 2034 — reached base three times and crushed a 402-foot homer to right field in the fifth inning to give St. Louis a 3-2 advantage. It was the second baseman’s 14th long ball of the season.

D-backs right-hander Merrill Kelly gave up three runs, but only one earned, over five innings.

Up next

The D-backs will start RHP Brandon Pfaadt (3-1, 4.70 ERA) on Saturday while the Cardinals counter with RHP Dustin May (5-6, 4.55).

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