Wetherholt has $20 million in escalators as part of $112.5 million, 8-year contract with Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt has $20 million in escalators based on MVP voting and All-Star selection as…

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt has $20 million in escalators based on MVP voting and All-Star selection as part of his $112.5 million, eight-year contract that starts next year.

Wetherholt receives a $2 million signing bonus payable on Nov. 15 under terms of the deal announced Friday, according to contract details obtained by The Associated Press.

He gets salaries of $2.5 million next season, $4 million in 2028, $7.5 million in 2029, $12.5 million in 2030, $17 million in 2031, $20 million in 2032, $22 million in 2033 and $25 million in 2034.

Wetherholt can start earning the escalators in 2031 and boost his salaries by up to $5 million in 2032 and $7.5 million in each of the following two seasons.

He would receive a $5 million boost in all following seasons for winning an MVP award and $2.5 million for finishing second through fifth in the voting.

Wetherholt would get a $500,000 increase in the following season only for finishing sixth through 10th, and he would get a $250,000 raise the next season if he is an All-Star.

He would be given a $2 million assignment bonus if traded.

Wetherholt was selected seventh overall in the 2024 amateur draft and signed for a $6.9 million bonus.

He made the Cardinals’ opening day roster this season and homered against Tampa Bay in his debut on March 26.

Wetherholt is earning the $780,000 major league minimum this year as part of a contract that calls for a $63,600 salary while in the minor leagues.

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