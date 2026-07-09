Vientos leaves Mets game vs. Royals after HBP on right hand

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Vientos exited the New York Mets’ game against the Kansas City Royals after he was…

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Vientos exited the New York Mets’ game against the Kansas City Royals after he was plunked on the right hand in the second inning of Thursday’s matinee.

Vientos, making a rare start at third base, was hit by Michael Wacha’s 92 mph fastball. The 26-year-old whirled and ran into foul territory behind third base before falling on his knees. Third base coach Tim Leiper raced over to Vientos, who walked slowly to first base with interim manager Andy Green and a trainer, the latter of whom checked Vientos’ hand.

Vientos remained in the game before he was replaced at third base to open the third inning by Brett Baty, who shifted from second base. Rookie A.J. Ewing moved from center field to second base in his first big league appearance at the position; Ewing played 53 games at second in the minors.

Tyrone Taylor replaced Ewing and hit the game-tying homer in his first at-bat to fuel a five-run fifth.

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