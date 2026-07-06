US star Christian Pulisic exits World Cup match against Belgium with foot injury

SEATTLE (AP) — United States forward Christian Pulisic could only watch from the bench after injuring his right foot when…

SEATTLE (AP) — United States forward Christian Pulisic could only watch from the bench after injuring his right foot when he extended for a shot attempt and hit the boot of Belgium captain Youri Tielemans in the 52nd minute of Monday’s round of 16 game.

After spending a few moments lying on the pitch, Pulisic began favoring the foot and was replaced in the 59th by Sebastian Berhalter with the U.S. trailing 3-1.

Pulisic was slowed by a calf injury during the group stage of the World Cup. He returned to the starting lineup for the Americans’ 2-0 win against Bosnia-Herzegovina in the round of 32.

Pulisic has 33 goals in 90 international appearances but has not scored in this tournament.

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