Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get a $50 Bonus for MLB Friday, Including Blue Jays- Red Sox

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New DFS users can redeem the Underdog promo code WTOP to secure a $50 bonus to use on all MLB props tonight. Use this link here to start creating your profile.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $50 MLB Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 24th, 2026

If you are looking to get in on the action for the upcoming MLB schedule, this Underdog welcome offer is a practical way to maximize your initial deposit. By registering and playing just $5, you instantly receive $50 in bonus entries added directly to your account. This setup provides excellent flexibility to submit entries on various matchups tonight, from the Braves against the Orioles to the Blue Jays taking on the Red Sox.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Underdog customers. To qualify for the $50 in bonus entries, you must meet your jurisdiction’s legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once you complete your registration and place that first $5 entry, the bonus funds are credited immediately.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Bonus Tonight

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox) – 1.5 Hits

(Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox) – 1.5 Hits Ernie Clement (Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox) – 1.5 Hits

(Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox) – 1.5 Hits Gunnar Henderson (Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves) – 1.5 Hits

(Baltimore Orioles vs. Atlanta Braves) – 1.5 Hits Ozzie Albies (Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles) – 1.5 Hits

(Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles) – 1.5 Hits Drake Baldwin (Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles) – 1.5 Hits

(Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles) – 1.5 Hits Michael Harris II (Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles) – 1.5 Hits

(Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles) – 1.5 Hits Mauricio Dubon (Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles) – 0.5 Hits

(Atlanta Braves at Baltimore Orioles) – 0.5 Hits Ceddanne Rafaela (Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays) – 0.5 Hits

(Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays) – 0.5 Hits Trey Yesavage (Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox) – 5.5 Strikeouts

(Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox) – 5.5 Strikeouts Patrick Sandoval (Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays) – 4.5 Strikeouts

When building your Underdog entries tonight, there are several high-profile hitters to consider based on their elevated hit projections. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. faces an ambitious 1.5-hit line as the Blue Jays take on the Red Sox. He matches up against Boston’s probable pitcher Patrick Sandoval, who enters the night with a 4.5-strikeout line.

In the Baltimore matchup, Gunnar Henderson carries a similarly high 1.5-hit prop as the Orioles host the Braves. Henderson will be stepping into the box against Atlanta’s probable starter Grant Holmes. The Braves counter with a heavy-hitting lineup boasting multiple 1.5-hit lines of their own, including switch-hitting second baseman Ozzie Albies and outfielder Michael Harris II.

If you prefer to focus on pitching props, Toronto probable starter Trey Yesavage sits at a 5.5-strikeout total. Whether you look toward power bats like Guerrero Jr. and Henderson or lean on the strikeout potential of tonight’s starters, this slate offers a fantastic starting point to utilize your promo entries.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your bonus entries is a simple and straightforward process. To claim this offer, you must use promo code WTOP during registration. Follow these steps to get started:

Register an Account: Download the app or visit the desktop site to create your new Underdog account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit an Entry: Play a $5 entry on tonight’s MLB slate or any other available market to instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

Remember, this promotion is strictly for new users who meet the legal age and region requirements of their respective states.

When you are ready to use your $5 entry and subsequent bonus entries, you have two primary ways to play: