Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Entries for MLB and the World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Underdog promo code WTOP lets completely new users jump into today’s MLB and World Cup slate with serious momentum. Just sign up here and play your first $5 entry, and you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries to use on any game happening today.

Whether we are eyeing the heavy hitters in the Los Angeles Dodgers versus Athletics matchup or loading up on a marquee pitching duel, this exclusive welcome offer for new users is the ultimate way to boost your starting bankroll.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in Bonus Entries

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Date Last Verified July 1, 2026

There is nothing better than playing with house money, and that is exactly what this Underdog welcome offer delivers. By creating your new account with our promo code WTOP and playing just $5, you instantly score $50 in bonus entries. It is an incredible way to test out different exotic entries and chase bigger payouts without risking a massive chunk of your own cash up front.

To get in on the action, you need to be a completely new Underdog customer who meets the legal age and physical location requirements for your state. Once you qualify, claiming your entries is quick and painless. And here is a pro tip from the trenches: while we are heavily focused on tonight’s baseball slate, you can absolutely use these bonus entries to build lineups for World Cup soccer matches, too.

MLB Projections for Wednesday Night

Once we have secured that $50 in bonus entries, it’s time to build a winning ticket. I’ve scoured the board and pulled eight of the highest hit totals and two premier strikeout lines that you need to be watching tonight:

Shohei Ohtani , Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Athletics) — Total Hits: 1.5 (Over +151 / Under -204)

, Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Athletics) — Total Hits: 1.5 (Over +151 / Under -204) Jackson Chourio , Milwaukee Brewers (vs. Cincinnati Reds) — Total Hits: 1.5 (Over +169 / Under -230)

, Milwaukee Brewers (vs. Cincinnati Reds) — Total Hits: 1.5 (Over +169 / Under -230) Freddie Freeman , Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Athletics) — Total Hits: 1.5 (Over +171 / Under -234)

, Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Athletics) — Total Hits: 1.5 (Over +171 / Under -234) Andy Pages , Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Athletics) — Total Hits: 1.5 (Over +176 / Under -242)

, Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Athletics) — Total Hits: 1.5 (Over +176 / Under -242) Mookie Betts , Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Athletics) — Total Hits: 1.5 (Over +184 / Under -251)

, Los Angeles Dodgers (vs. Athletics) — Total Hits: 1.5 (Over +184 / Under -251) Ozzie Albies , Atlanta Braves (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) — Total Hits: 1.5 (Over +185 / Under -254)

, Atlanta Braves (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) — Total Hits: 1.5 (Over +185 / Under -254) Matt Olson , Atlanta Braves (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) — Total Hits: 1.5 (Over +195 / Under -278)

, Atlanta Braves (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) — Total Hits: 1.5 (Over +195 / Under -278) Paul Skenes , Pittsburgh Pirates (vs. Philadelphia Phillies) — Total Pitcher Strikeouts: 7.5 (Over +110 / Under -145)

, Pittsburgh Pirates (vs. Philadelphia Phillies) — Total Pitcher Strikeouts: 7.5 (Over +110 / Under -145) Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies (vs. Pittsburgh Pirates) — Total Pitcher Strikeouts: 7.5 (Over +116 / Under -152)

Matchup Commentary & Analysis

Let’s do a little handicapping. Looking at the hit prop market tonight, the Los Angeles Dodgers absolutely dominate the board. I’m closely watching Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman to keep crushing the baseball. They face Athletics’ pitcher J.T. Ginn, who has been a surprisingly stingy arm with a 2.976 ERA and a low .220 opponent batting average across 81.2 innings. This is a classic test of elite hitting versus a tough pitcher.

Over on the mound, the premier duel of the evening takes place at Citizens Bank Park between Paul Skenes and Zack Wheeler. I absolutely love these spots for our entries. Both aces have their strikeout lines set at 7.5. Skenes is an electric strikeout artist for Pittsburgh, racking up 114 punchouts in just 93.0 innings (an 11.032 K/9 rate).

Philadelphia counters with the veteran Wheeler, who boasts incredible run prevention metrics—a 2.031 ERA and a microscopic 0.8628 WHIP over 75.1 innings. Because both lines offer plus money on the Over (+110 for Skenes, +116 for Wheeler), I’m targeting them as key legs in my promotional entries.

How to Use the Underdog Promo Code

Activating your account and claiming this offer is incredibly straightforward. Just follow these steps to secure your $50 bonus:

Register Your Account: Click here to sign up. You will need to enter standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure you type in the Underdog promo code WTOP during registration to lock in the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum of $5 using one of their secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Create and submit a $5 entry. The second that’s placed, you’ll instantly receive $50 in bonus entries!

Just remember, you must be a brand new user and meet your region’s minimum age requirements.

When we start building these entries—whether it’s your first $5 cash play or using your $50 bonus—you have two main strategies to choose from: