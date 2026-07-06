Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for USA vs. Belgium World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As we gear up to handicap the massive USA vs. Belgium World Cup showdown tonight, I’ve got a real chance for us to score a nice pay day. Utilizing the Underdog promo code WTOP is the perfect starting point. When new players sign up here and play just $5, they automatically get $50 in bonus entries to kick-start their account.

This welcome offer is exactly what we need to get in on the action for today’s critical USA vs. Belgium playoff clash, and you can even roll those bonus entries over to any other World Cup match this week. Just remember, this specific promotion is strictly for new users, making it the perfect time to join me in the trenches and lock in our picks ahead of the knockout stage.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for USA vs. Belgium Entries

I always tell folks looking for a sophisticated edge to start by maximizing their initial bankroll. Here is a quick breakdown of exactly what you need to know about claiming this welcome offer for the USA vs. Belgium match:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Entries Date Last Verified July 6, 2026

This streamlined offer makes it easy to add extra excitement to the FIFA World Cup playoffs without needing to risk a large initial amount out of your own pocket.

Taking advantage of this Underdog welcome offer is a quick, straightforward process. By utilizing the promo code, new Underdog customers simply need to complete their registration and play $5 on their first lineup. Once you place that entry, you will instantly receive a guaranteed $50 in bonus entries added directly to your account balance.

This gives us plenty of extra ammunition to craft multi-leg lineups for the USA vs. Belgium showdown—or any other World Cup playoff action catching our eye.

It is important to note the specific eligibility requirements tied to this offer. This promotion is strictly for new Underdog customers setting up an account for the first time. You also need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog is legal to operate. If you check those boxes, you’re ready to unlock your bonus entries and chase a bigger payout.

Multipliers for Goalscorers

With the USA and Belgium ready to clash in the Round of 16, I’m personally looking closely at the anytime goalscorer market. It’s a fantastic way to zero in on the top talent taking the pitch in Seattle and build a lineup with real upside. Below is my cheat sheet showing the current prop odds for the players most likely to find the back of the net today.

Player (Team) Anytime Goalscorer Folarin Balogun (USA) 1.06X Christian Pulisic (USA) 1.33X Malik Tillman (USA) 1.9X Leandro Trossard (Belgium) 2.12X Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) 1.93X Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) 1.88X

If you’re tired of basic wagers, keying a lineup around these prolific attackers is the perfect opportunity to put the Underdog promo code to work. By submitting just a $5 entry on today’s World Cup action featuring these stars, new users can effortlessly unlock that guaranteed $50 in bonus entries to use throughout the rest of the knockout stage.

Grab a $50 Fantasy Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code

If you are ready to jump into the action with me for the USA vs. Belgium matchup, claiming your welcome bonus is incredibly simple. Follow these straightforward steps to ensure you lock in your bonus entries before the opening whistle:

Create an Account: Begin registration here. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the sign-up process, make sure you enter the promo code WTOP. This is the vital step required to link the specific play $5, get $50 in bonus entries offer to your new profile. Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered and verified, head over to the cashier. You must deposit at least $10 into your account using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Submit a $5 entry on the USA vs. Belgium game—or any other sporting event of your choice on the board.

The absolute best part about this welcome offer? The outcome of your original $5 play will not impact your bonus. Whether your initial lineup wins or loses, Underdog will automatically credit your account with the $50 in bonus entries guaranteed.