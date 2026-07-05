Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for Norway-Brazil, Mexico-England World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services For today’s blockbuster World Cup Round of 16 clash between Mexico and England at Mexico City Stadium, we’ve got a real chance to chase a nice pay day. By registering here with the Underdog promo code WTOP, new users can get in on the action without sweating the outcome. Play a $5 entry and you’ll receive $50 in bonus entries guaranteed.

Whether you’re building a lineup for today’s highly anticipated matchup or handicapping other World Cup matches later this week, this new-user welcome offer is the absolute best way to kickstart your strategy.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for the World Cup

Unlocking this Underdog welcome offer is a breeze for fans looking to back Mexico or England in the knockout stage. Once you register an account and submit a qualifying entry of just $5, you automatically receive $50 in bonus entries. The best part? This bonus is credited whether your initial $5 entry hits or misses, giving us extra ammunition to use on daily fantasy sports entries throughout the rest of the World Cup.

Keep in mind, this lucrative promotion is strictly for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim your bonus funds, you’ll also need to meet the minimum age requirements for your specific jurisdiction and be physically located in a participating state when you lock in your entry.

Player Props for Mexico vs. England

If you’re looking to build a sharp lineup for today’s Mexico vs. England clash, there are plenty of intriguing markets on the board. I always like looking at the top Anytime Goalscorer props for high-stakes matches like this. Let’s look at the morning line projections currently available.

Player Multiplier Harry Kane 1.07X Raul Jimenez 1.35X Julian Quinones 1.42X Jude Bellingham 2.42X Bukayo Saka 2.61X Anthony Gordon 3.03X

These Anytime Goalscorer projections give us the perfect angle to capitalize on our exclusive welcome offer. I’m eyeing a few of these guys to find the back of the net today at Mexico City Stadium, and you can apply your qualifying $5 entry directly to these very markets. The moment your lineup is locked in, you instantly trigger your $50 in bonus entries to use on future World Cup fixtures.

Get $50 in Bonus Entries with the Underdog Promo Code

Claiming your guaranteed bonus entries ahead of the opening whistle is a quick and seamless process. Here is my exact step-by-step strategy to ensure your account is set up and fully eligible for the welcome offer:

Register an Account: Create your new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, you are required to enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new bankroll by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Entry: Create and play a $5 entry. You can build your lineup using those goalscorer projections from the World Cup clash at Mexico City Stadium, or any other market that catches your eye.

Once your qualifying $5 entry goes live, you instantly activate the $50 in bonus entries. Like I mentioned earlier, the outcome of your original $5 play won’t impact this offer at all. Win or lose, those bonus entries hit your account.