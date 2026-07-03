Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for July 4th Weekend Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than stepping up to the plate with house money. If you are a new player looking for a real chance at a nice pay day, you can use the Underdog promo code WTOP to score an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game. By signing up here and playing just $5, you will instantly get $50 in bonus entries.

We can deploy these bonus entries right away on today’s specific matchups—like the July 3 contests featuring the Minnesota Twins visiting the New York Yankees or the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Cincinnati Reds—as well as any other MLB game on the current slate.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB Daily Fantasy

Whether we are looking to draft a high-upside team for the July 3 matchup between the Twins and Yankees, or targeting a July 4 holiday clash between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, you can take advantage of this new user offer.

Getting started is incredibly straightforward. By signing up with our specific Underdog promo code and putting down a simple $5 entry, you instantly secure $50 in bonus entries. Whether you want to target daily fantasy baseball contests or any other available sports markets, this is the perfect way to build your bankroll right out of the gate.

Keep in mind, this welcome offer is exclusively for new Underdog customers. You simply need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Underdog operates. Once that initial $5 entry is locked in, your bonus is credited and we are ready to start handicapping your next lineup.

MLB Totals Tonight

Once you have those bonus entries in hand, we can start targeting some of the most highly anticipated player props on the slate. Here are eight batters with the highest hit lines and steepest odds tonight, along with two premier pitcher strikeout props to consider for your entries:

Bo Bichette (NYM @ ATL) – 1.5 Hits | Over +183 / Under -252

(NYM @ ATL) – 1.5 Hits | Over +183 / Under -252 Pete Alonso (BAL @ CIN) – 1.5 Hits | Over +175 / Under -238

(BAL @ CIN) – 1.5 Hits | Over +175 / Under -238 Ben Rice (NYY vs. MIN) – 1.5 Hits | Over +172 / Under -236

(NYY vs. MIN) – 1.5 Hits | Over +172 / Under -236 Gunnar Henderson (BAL @ CIN) – 1.5 Hits | Over +169 / Under -233

(BAL @ CIN) – 1.5 Hits | Over +169 / Under -233 Elly De La Cruz (CIN vs. BAL) – 1.5 Hits | Over +195 / Under -265

(CIN vs. BAL) – 1.5 Hits | Over +195 / Under -265 Cody Bellinger (NYY vs. MIN) – 0.5 Hits | Over -258 / Under +186

(NYY vs. MIN) – 0.5 Hits | Over -258 / Under +186 Jasson Dominguez (NYY vs. MIN) – 0.5 Hits | Over -256 / Under +187

(NYY vs. MIN) – 0.5 Hits | Over -256 / Under +187 Shohei Ohtani (LAD vs. SD) – 6.5 Strikeouts | Over -129 / Under +100

(LAD vs. SD) – 6.5 Strikeouts | Over -129 / Under +100 Gerrit Cole (NYY vs. MIN) – 5.5 Strikeouts | Over -113 / Under -113

When I’m handicapping these matchups, a few trends immediately jump off the page. Elly De La Cruz is riding a scorching streak right now. On the other side of that exact same matchup, Gunnar Henderson is also swinging a hot bat, eclipsing 0.5 hits in four of his last five games with a 1.2 hits per game average. I love targeting guys who are seeing the ball this well.

Meanwhile, up in New York, the odds heavily favor Cody Bellinger to pick up at least one hit. Sometimes fading the favorite is the savvy move.

On the mound, we have some premium arms. Shohei Ohtani brings elite stuff to his clash against the Padres, boasting a stellar 1.582 ERA and an incredible 9.715 K/9 rate. That makes his 6.5 strikeout line an enticing target for an over. Conversely, Gerrit Cole is battling a cold streak with his punchouts. He has failed to clear his 5.5 strikeout line in three of his last four starts, averaging exactly 5.0 strikeouts per game.

Grab $50 Bonus with the Underdog Promo Code

Unlocking your bonus entries is a quick process, and we want to get this done before the first pitch. Follow these simple steps to activate your promotion: