Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for France-Morocco, World Cup, MLB Picks

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New DFS users can secure a play $5, get $50 bonus offer to use on today’s MLB and World Cup picks by activating the Underdog promo code WTOP here.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $50 MLB, World Cup Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 9th, 2026

Whether we want to build a lineup around the Milwaukee Brewers (58-34) as they take on the Cardinals, or we have our eyes on the late-night clash between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres, there is no better time to get started. Here is the breakdown of this special offer for the upcoming MLB slate:

Getting started with the Underdog welcome offer is a breeze for fans looking to get in on the action. When you sign up and play just $5, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Whether you want to use those newly acquired entries to back the Texas Rangers (46-46) as they host the Los Angeles Angels (37-56) or save them for a different matchup on the slate, the $50 bonus is credited to your account immediately after your initial $5 play.

Just remember, this generous promotion is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the $50 in bonus entries, you must meet your jurisdiction’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Underdog legally operates. Ensure you meet these criteria before signing up to lock in your bonus for the upcoming MLB action.

How to Use the Underdog MLB Bonus Tonight

If you are looking for ways to maximize your bonus entries and chase a nice payday, here are eight players with high hit lines I am targeting tonight, alongside two notable starting pitchers and their strikeout props:

Brice Turang , Milwaukee Brewers (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) – Over 1.5 Hits

, Milwaukee Brewers (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) – Over 1.5 Hits William Contreras , Milwaukee Brewers (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) – Over 1.5 Hits

, Milwaukee Brewers (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) – Over 1.5 Hits Fernando Tatis Jr. , San Diego Padres (vs. Arizona Diamondbacks) – Over 1.5 Hits

, San Diego Padres (vs. Arizona Diamondbacks) – Over 1.5 Hits Jackson Chourio , Milwaukee Brewers (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) – Over 1.5 Hits

, Milwaukee Brewers (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) – Over 1.5 Hits Ketel Marte , Arizona Diamondbacks (vs. San Diego Padres) – Over 0.5 Hits

, Arizona Diamondbacks (vs. San Diego Padres) – Over 0.5 Hits Jackson Merrill , San Diego Padres (vs. Arizona Diamondbacks) – Over 0.5 Hits

, San Diego Padres (vs. Arizona Diamondbacks) – Over 0.5 Hits Christian Yelich , Milwaukee Brewers (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) – Over 0.5 Hits

, Milwaukee Brewers (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) – Over 0.5 Hits Alec Burleson , St. Louis Cardinals (vs. Milwaukee Brewers) – Over 0.5 Hits

, St. Louis Cardinals (vs. Milwaukee Brewers) – Over 0.5 Hits Nathan Eovaldi , Texas Rangers (vs. Los Angeles Angels) – Over 6.5 Strikeouts

, Texas Rangers (vs. Los Angeles Angels) – Over 6.5 Strikeouts Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels (vs. Texas Rangers) – Over 6.5 Strikeouts

The Milwaukee Brewers’ lineup commands plenty of our attention tonight. Brice Turang, William Contreras, and Jackson Chourio all boast lofty 1.5-hit totals. They face St. Louis Cardinals probable starter Andre Pallante, making these Brewers prime targets for our entries if we expect a high-scoring divisional clash. Christian Yelich is also a solid look to record at least one hit in this one.

Over in the San Diego game, Fernando Tatis Jr. is another big name tasked with eclipsing the 1.5-hit mark against Arizona Diamondbacks probable pitcher Merrill Kelly. On the other side of the diamond, Ketel Marte just needs to record a single base hit against Padres right-hander Griffin Canning to clear his line.

Finally, if you prefer focusing your picks on pitchers, the Rangers-Angels matchup provides a compelling duel. Texas pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is set with a line of over 6.5 strikeouts, while Angels starter Reid Detmers sits at that exact same 6.5 strikeout threshold against the Rangers. I love mixing and matching these props to build a strong slip!

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s MLB slate? Activating your $50 bonus with Underdog is a straightforward process. I use this platform all the time, and it’s incredibly easy to navigate. Just follow these steps to secure your bonus entries:

Sign Up and Register: Create a new Underdog account by providing standard personal information. Remember, you must be a first-time user and meet the minimum age and regional requirements for your specific location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must enter promo code WTOP to qualify for this special promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by depositing at least $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Place a $5 entry on any of tonight’s matchups, whether you are targeting the Diamondbacks at Padres, Angels at Rangers, or Brewers at Cardinals.

Once your initial $5 entry is placed, your account will automatically be credited with the $50 in bonus entries.

When building your entries with your new bonus, we have two primary ways to play: