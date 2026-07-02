UEFA bans Czech club MFK Karviná from European competitions over match-fixing

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA on Thursday banned Czech club MFK Karviná from European competitions next season because of its…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA on Thursday banned Czech club MFK Karviná from European competitions next season because of its involvement in a domestic match-fixing scandal.

Czech Cup winner Karviná was already expelled from the top division as punishment by the Czech Football Association on June 16.

The association’s ethics committee also fined Karviná 10 million Czech koruna ($480,000) for offering bribes to two referees and two players to influence a league match and two relegation playoff games involving the club in 2024.

The club did not appeal.

By winning the Cup, Karviná advanced directly to the fourth qualifying round for the Europa League next season. But UEFA said another Czech club, FC Viktoria Plzeň, will take its place.

If Plzeň loses the qualifying game, it will get a berth in the third-tier Conference League instead.

In March, the Czech association said a total of 47 individuals and teams, including referees, officials, players, former players and clubs from the top four leagues, were facing a disciplinary investigation for their alleged involvement in the match-fixing scandal.

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