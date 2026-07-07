Two US soccer team staff members suspended by FIFA for Belgium World Cup game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two staff members of the U.S. soccer team were suspended by FIFA from Monday’s round…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Two staff members of the U.S. soccer team were suspended by FIFA from Monday’s round of 16 game against Belgium.

FIFA did not explain why it imposed the discipline on team manager Sam Zapatka and U.S. Soccer Federation vice president of security Frank Pannell.

The USSF did not give a reason Tuesday other than to say it was not related to the successful effort to have forward Folarin Balogun’s one-game, red-card suspension lifted.

Zapatka has been the team’s administrative manager since 2020 and has worked for the USSF since 2015.

The U.S. was eliminated from the World Cup with a 4-1 loss to Belgium.

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