Twins place outfielder Byron Buxton on 10-day injured list with right hip impingement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins placed center fielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a right hip impingement.

Buxton, who has battled soreness in his right hip most of the season, left Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning.

The 32-year-old Buxton spent 15 days on the IL earlier this month with a similar injury. He was unable to play in the All-Star Game after being voted as one of the American League’s starting outfielders.

In 82 games this season, Buxton is hitting .263 with 25 homers and 45 RBIs. However, he hasn’t homered since June 22, and hit .160 with no extra-base hits in seven games since returning from his first IL stint.

In a corresponding move, the Twins recalled infielder Tristan Gray from Triple-A St. Paul.

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