Tour de France Results

Sunday, July 12 Stage 9 A 96-mile ride from Malemort to Ussel Stage Results: 1. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands,…

Sunday, July 12

Stage 9

A 96-mile ride from Malemort to Ussel

Stage Results:

1. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Premier Tech, 3:27:51.

2. Tobias Halland Johannessen, Norway, Uno-X Mobility, same time.

3. Tom Pidcock, Great Britain, Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, same time.

4. Alex Baudin, France, EF Education-EasyPost, same time.

5. Filippo Ganna, Italy, Netcompany Ineos Cycling Team, 3:27:57.

6. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, same time.

7. Michael Matthews, Australia, Team Jayco AlUla, same time.

8. Nicolas Breuillard, France, TotalEnergies, same time.

9. Jordan Jegat, France, TotalEnergies, same time.

10. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, same time.

Also:

25. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 3:27:57.

38. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 3:28:13.

41. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 3:28:23.

47. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 3:31:51.

Overall Standings:

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 32:17:04.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 32:19:46.

3. Isaac Del Toro Romero, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 32:20:31.

4. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe, 32:20:34.

5. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 32:20:38.

6. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 32:20:59.

7. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe, 32:21:04.

8. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 32:21:25.

9. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 32:22:01.

10. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Netcompany Ineos Cycling Team, 32:26:16.

Also:

12. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 32:26:39.

20. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 32:30:37.

25. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 32:35:46.

28. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 32:49:58.

41. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 33:04:42.

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