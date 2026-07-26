Tour de France Results

Sunday, July 26 Stage 21 A 55-mile ride from Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees Stage Results: 1. Mathieu van der Poel,…

Sunday, July 26

Stage 21

A 55-mile ride from Thoiry to Paris Champs-Elysees

Stage Results:

1. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Premier Tech, 1:58:49.

2. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Premier Tech, same time.

3. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, same time.

4. Max Kanter, Germany, XDS Astana Team, same time.

5. Olav Kooij, Netherlands, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, same time.

6. Matej Mohoric, Slovenia, Bahrain Victorious, same time.

7. Rick Pluimers, Netherlands, Tudor Pro Cycling Team, same time.

8. Anthony Turgis, France, TotalEnergies, same time.

9. Milan Fretin, Belgium, Cofidis, same time.

10. Clement Russo, France, Groupama-FDJ United, same time.

Also:

49. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 2:00:59.

70. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 2:06:39.

107. Matthew Riccitello, United States, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 2:09:43.

124. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 2:09:43.

Overall Standings:

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 73:56:26.

2. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe, 74:02:52.

3. Isaac Del Toro Romero, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 74:06:08.

4. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 74:08:22.

5. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 74:09:28.

6. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 74:11:25.

7. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 74:14:14.

8. Richard Carapaz, Ecuador, EF Education-EasyPost, 74:16:26.

9. Tom Pidcock, Great Britain, Pinarello-Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team, 74:25:54.

10. Jordan Jegat, France, TotalEnergies, 74:29:47.

Also:

13. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 74:58:49.

18. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 75:31:54.

19. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 75:43:31.

24. Matthew Riccitello, United States, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 76:07:35.

30. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 76:29:55.

Withdrew Stage 18

Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 60:57:21.

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