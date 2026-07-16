Toronto’s Luka Gavran duels Montreal’s Thomas Gillier to scoreless draw as MLS resumes

MONTREAL (AP) — Toronto’s Luka Gavran had three saves and Montreal goalkeeper Thomas Gillier wasn’t tested in a scoreless draw…

MONTREAL (AP) — Toronto’s Luka Gavran had three saves and Montreal goalkeeper Thomas Gillier wasn’t tested in a scoreless draw Thursday night in the league’s first match following the FIFA World Cup break.

Toronto (3-6-6) snapped a three-match losing streak but remains winless in its last nine at 0-4-5.

Gavran earned his first clean sheet this season in his 15th start. He had one save in the first half and it came in the first minute.

Gillier finished off his third shutout in 15 starts for Montreal (4-8-3).

Montreal captain Samuel Piette played his 251st match across all competitions, tying him with Patrick Leduc for fourth most in club history.

Toronto improves to 1-4-1 on the road, while Monreal is 3-2-2 at home.

Toronto leads the all-time series 17-14-7, including a 10-9-2 record at Stade Saputo.

Toronto announced before the match that it signed 18-year-old Toronto FC II and Toronto Academy defender Richard Chukwu to a contract Thursday as a homegrown player through the 2029-30 season with a club option for 2030-31.

Up next

Toronto: At New England Revolution on Wednesday.

Montreal: At Nashville SC on Wednesday.

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