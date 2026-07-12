Toronto hosts New York following Mabrey’s 34-point game

New York Liberty (13-10, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Toronto Tempo (9-13, 4-6 Eastern Conference) Montreal, Quebec; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT…

New York Liberty (13-10, 8-1 Eastern Conference) at Toronto Tempo (9-13, 4-6 Eastern Conference)

Montreal, Quebec; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto Tempo faces the New York Liberty after Marina Mabrey scored 34 points in the Toronto Tempo’s 108-95 loss to the Dallas Wings.

The Tempo are 4-6 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is 5-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Liberty are 8-1 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonquel Jones averaging 1.9.

Toronto is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.6% New York allows to opponents. New York has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 46.7% shooting opponents of Toronto have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on June 3 the Liberty won 97-82 led by 22 points from Jones, while Mabrey scored 17 points for the Tempo.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Juskaite is averaging 9.1 points for the Tempo. Mabrey is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games.

Breanna Stewart is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Liberty. Jones is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tempo: 2-8, averaging 89.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.8 points per game.

Liberty: 4-6, averaging 86.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.8 points.

INJURIES: Tempo: Temi Fagbenle: day to day (concussion), Nyara Sabally: day to day (knee), Kiki Rice: out (ankle), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

Liberty: Leonie Fiebich: out (foot), Satou Sabally: out (concussion protocol).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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