Minnesota plays Phoenix after McBride’s 25-point outing

Phoenix Mercury (8-16, 5-9 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (17-6, 10-1 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (8-16, 5-9 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (17-6, 10-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts the Phoenix Mercury after Kayla McBride scored 25 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 90-85 win over the New York Liberty.

The Lynx are 10-1 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 21.3 assists per game led by Olivia Miles averaging 5.6.

The Mercury are 5-9 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 10.0.

Minnesota is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.3% Phoenix allows to opponents. Phoenix averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Minnesota gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 111-77 on June 2, with Courtney Williams scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Howard is averaging 16.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Lynx. McBride is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 7-3, averaging 88.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 85.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.7 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Maya Caldwell: day to day (migraine), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Napheesa Collier: out (ankles).

Mercury: Natasha Mack: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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