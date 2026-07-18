Todd Clements maintains 2-shot lead in the Corales Puntacana Championship

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Todd Clements held onto the lead Saturday in the windy Corales Puntacana Championship in…

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Todd Clements held onto the lead Saturday in the windy Corales Puntacana Championship in a bid for a wire-to-wire victory, with Ben James two strokes back in his fifth professional start.

Clements is one of 50 European tour players in the field for the co-sanctioned event played opposite the British Open. In gusts to 25 mph, the 29-year-old Englishman had a 5-under 67 to get to 18-under 198.

“There’s a lot of golf left to go,” Clements said. “I had my fair share of luck a little bit out there this week and that needs to continue for that to happen. But I think we just kind of lean on my past experiences and see where it takes me.”

James also shot 67. The former Virginia star earned a tour spot through the PGA Tour University ranking.

“I’m playing some good golf,” James said. “I’m really excited for tomorrow. We’ll try to keep it going. Very excited for hopefully a good day.”

Clements won the 2023 Czech Masters for his lone DP World Tour victory. He missed the cut last week in Kentucky in the ISCO Championship.

“You don’t turn up to any tournament not trying to win,” Clements said. “Did I think it would be this week? Not sure, but here we are.”

Max McGreevy (65), Stefano Mazzoli (66) and Gordon Sargent (69) were 14 under.

Blades Brown was 13 under after a 67. The 19-year-old Brown is playing as a special temporary member of the PGA Tour.

“This is what I love about this,” Brown said. “I’m playing a lot of weeks on the road and I’m learning my recipe for success. I’m just going to keep knocking on the door.”

He chipped in from 85 feet for eagle on the par-5 seventh.

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