Three people run onto field and stop play during the World Cup match between Belgium and Senegal

SEATTLE (AP) — Three people ran onto the field during Wednesday’s World Cup match between Belgium and Senegal in the…

SEATTLE (AP) — Three people ran onto the field during Wednesday’s World Cup match between Belgium and Senegal in the round of 32, causing a stoppage of play.

The people disrupted the game in the 32nd minute. Roughly a dozen security guards were deployed to get them off the field. Belgium defender Maxim De Cuyper held onto the ball amid the incident.

At the time of the interruption, Senegal was leading Belgium 1-0 on a goal by Habib Diarra in the 25th minute. Diarra also scored in the 5-0 rout of Iraq.

Senegal advanced to the knockout round as one of the best third-place finishers. The African team navigated one of the toughest groups in the tournament, facing France and the Erling Haaland-led Norway.

Belgium won its group with five points. The Red Devils did not advance out of the group stage at the last World Cup in Qatar following a historic third-place finish at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

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