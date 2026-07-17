The British Open: How to watch, betting odds for golf’s final major of 2026

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — The oldest championship in golf is now the last major of the year. The British Open…

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — The oldest championship in golf is now the last major of the year.

The British Open dates to 1860 and has returned this year to Royal Birkdale, and it’s already different from anything the world’s best players have seen this year. The links course along the Lancashire coast of England is yellow and brown, the sure sign of a fast and firm test.

Scottie Scheffler is trying to become the first repeat winner of the British Open since Padraig Harrington won in 2007 and 2008 — the second one also was at Royal Birkdale. He also can become only the third player in the last 20 years to go three straight years winning a major.

Even though Royal Birkdale did not join the British Open rotation until 1954, this is the 11th time it has hosted golf’s oldest major. And its roll call of champions rivals any other links course. All but one champion at Birkdale is either in the World Golf Hall of Fame or will be.

Here’s what to know about the 154th edition of the British Open:

Who is leading the British Open?

Lucas Herbert tied the major championship record with a 62 — so did Sam Burns some 20 minutes later — and leads at 8-under 132.

For about 30 minutes, he had a one-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau. But then DeChambeau was penalized two shots after a review of his actions on the fifth hole when officials deemed he inadvertently improved the path of his swing. So his 66 became a 68 and DeChambeau went from one shot behind to three back and in a tie for fifth.

Herbert leads by two over British Open newcomers Ryan Gerard (67) and Jackson Suber (69) and Cameron Young (67), the No. 4 player in the world.

How can I watch the British Open?

This will be the 10th year for NBC Sports to be the lead broadcast network in the United States, and it will be wall-to-wall coverage. USA Network will broadcast it from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Saturday, followed by NBC from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The final round will be an hour earlier. USA Network will start at 4 a.m. to 7 a.m., with NBC picking it up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What made Friday so chaotic?

It started with Herbert and Burns becoming the sixth and seventh players to post a 62 in a major championship. Then came the ruling on DeChambeau, who asked to be driven out to the scene of the violation on the fifth hole and adamantly protested the two-shot penalty against him.

Right before that unfolded, Jon Rahm was issued an official code-of-conduct warning for throwing his club on the 15th tee after a bad shot. It didn’t cost him any shots, but the next such violation would come with a two-shot penalty.

What about Bryson DeChambeau?

The two-time U.S. Open champion certainly draws attention wherever he goes and whatever he does. Don’t expect to see the argument with officials on his YouTube Channel.

It all happened on the fifth hole when DeChambeau drove it to the right in thick, knee-high grass. He was stomping around trying to figure out how to play the next shot. He eventually gouged it out over the green and made bogey.

At issue was whether all that movement caused the thick clumps of grass behind his ball to no longer affect the backswing. The R&A made it clear that was not DeChambeau’s intention. But it point to Rule 8 that players can’t move, bend or break any growing or attached natural objects when taking intrusive action.

If that wasn’t drama enough, his agent couldn’t confirm that DeChambeau would play Saturday. Stay tuned.

How did Scottie Scheffler fare as the defending champion?

Not since Padraig Harrington in 2007-08 has there been a repeat winner in the British Open, and Scheffler remains optimistic despite having a cold putter. He shot another 68 — this time with 16 pars and two birdies — and was four shots behind.

Who are the betting favorites?

It’s still Scheffler. BetMGM Sportsbook as the world’s No. 1 player at +600 as he goes into the weekend four shots behind. He is followed by Cameron Young at +650 and Lucas Herbert, the 36-hole leader at +1000.

Tommy Fleetwood and Si Woo Kim are at +1100, while Bryson DeChambeau is +1200

How did the local hopes fare?

Tommy Fleetwood is the favorite son of Southport and birdied three of his last five holes for a 67 that puts him well in the hunt at four shots back of the lead. There’s also a Fitzpatrick who’s four shots behind but it’s Alex, the younger brother of world No. 3 Matt Fitzpatrick, who missed the cut.

Justin Rose also missed the cut. Robert MacIntyre of Scotland was also four behind.

How much does experience play a factor?

Based on the first two days, it’s not everything. Jackson Suber and Ryan Gerard are in the British Open for the first time and they’re tied for second.

Who’s worth rooting for?

Look no further than Marcus Plunkett, a West Point grad who was a captain in the Army when he got the golf bug. Instead of staying in the Army, he chose to pursue golf again. He shot 72 in his Open debut, and then played the last seven holes in 1 under to make the cut on the number.

What’s at stake?

The winner is introduced as the “Champion Golfer of the Year” and receives the silver claret jug, the oldest trophy in golf. Scheffler had to officially return the claret jug to the R&A on Tuesday. The winner is exempt to the British Open through his 55th birthday, and he is exempt into the other three majors for the next five years.

What’s the forecast?

After sunny conditions that have baked Royal Birkdale, there’s a slight chance — slight — of some passing showers on Saturday. But it otherwise will be mostly sunshine through the weekend with a high in the low 70s Fahrenheit (23 degrees Celsius).

What kind of history does Royal Birkdale have?

Royal Birkdale joined the British Open rotation in 1954, the last addition among courses in England. But it’s regarded as the best in England, and in 72 years this is the 11th time hosting the championship. But it’s not quite the same course as when Jordan Spieth won in 2017. The par-3 14th hole is gone. No. 14 is now a par 5 that used to be the 15th hole. And it’s followed by an entirely new par-3 15th that can play as long as 241 yards.

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