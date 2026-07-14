India finally breaks through in the UK after beating England in ODI at Edgbaston

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — India finally won on its tour of the United Kingdom after handing England its first one-day…

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — India finally won on its tour of the United Kingdom after handing England its first one-day international defeat at Edgbaston in 12 years on Tuesday.

England fought back from 107-6 to be 258 all out but couldn’t defend it. A calm and collected India paced the run chase superbly and reached 262-4 to win by six wickets with 28 balls remaining.

The victory revives what has been a dismal tour for India. The Twenty20 world champion was blanked in that format by Ireland in Belfast 2-0 and by England 4-0, surrendering its No. 1 ranking.

But ODI reinforcements in the shape of captain Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jaspit Bumrah and Lokesh Rahul — many of whom hadn’t played for weeks — proved too good for England at the start of a three-match series.

The only blemish for India was Gill retiring hurt on 80 due to cramps. Gill was well poised for his third century in his last five internationals for India until he hobbled off. He said he should be available for the second ODI on Thursday in Cardiff.

“We were put under pressure but how we bounced back was important,” Gill said. “The conditions were similar to South Africa (which hosts the 50-over World Cup next year) — not easy for the batsmen with the new ball, it was kicking up. The wicket then settled nicely.”

The target was hardly taxing but India’s risk-free run chase had to overcome a couple of wobbles.

Openers Sharma and Kohli were dismissed cheaply inside the first nine overs.

Gill restored confidence with a fifty from 51 balls, including 30 from boundaries. When he retired hurt on 80 from 75, India suffered another wobble of three wickets in 15 deliveries.

Shreyas Iyer was run out on 35 by Harry Brook and Rahul played on to Josh Tongue.

But allrounders Washington Sundar and Axar Patel recovered the momentum with constant singles that wore down England hopes.

Sundar survived on 28 when the ball bounced off his pad and shoe and hit the stumps but didn’t knock off a bail. He and the more aggressive Patel strolled home with an unbeaten partnership of 102 from a leisurely 105 balls.

Patel was 57 not out for his fourth ODI fifty while Sundar hit a career-best 52 with a winning six down the ground on one knee.

Patel was named the player of the match for also taking England’s last four wickets. He’s the sixth Indian man to get a fifty and a 4-for in an ODI and first since 2022 by Hardik Pandya against England in Manchester.

Patel broke the partnership that saved England’s innings.

At 106-7, Liam Dawson joined Joe Root and they combined for 121 to lead England past 200.

Dawson earned his first career ODI fifty in his 10th match. Root followed with his 66th ODI fifty.

But spinner Patel got Dawson caught on the boundary on a career-best 68.

Patel was summoned again when seamer Gurnoor Brar couldn’t bowl the 48th over, apparently injured in his run up. Patel took the last two wickets and stranded Root on a run-a-ball 76. And England left 13 balls unused.

Ben Duckett’s 43 gave England a flying start after choosing to bat but his wicket alongside fellow opener Jacob Bethell and Brook in the span of six balls ultimately cost the host.

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