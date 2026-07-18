Caitlin Clark has 45 points, 10 assists as Fever beat Storm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 45 points and had 10 assists for the first 40-10 game in…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 45 points and had 10 assists for the first 40-10 game in WNBA history, and the Indiana Fever beat Seattle 110-107 on Friday night.

Clark, who also had four steals and two blocks, also became the fastest player in WNBA history to make 200 career 3-pointers in 74 games, breaking the previous mark of 81 set by Katie Smith.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 30 points for the Fever (15-10) and Monique Billings added 16.

Dominique Malonga had 28 points and 14 rebounds for Seattle, which lost its fourth in a row.

SKY 96, SPARKS 82

CHICAGO (AP) —

Sydney Taylor hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points and Chicago beat Los Angeles as Nneka Ogwumike became the Sparks’ career scoring leader.

Ogwumike finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, also moving past Candace Parker (3,467) into third on the WNBA’s career rebounds list with 3,472.

Kamilla Cardoso had 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Chicago (7-16). Natasha Cloud had 15 points and nine rebounds, Jacy Sheldon added 14 points and Azura Stevens scored 12 points.

Dearica Hamby also scored 18 points for the Sparks (10-14) and Erica Wheeler added 14. LA has lost three consecutive games.

DREAM 111, TEMPO 92

TORONTO (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 24 points on a perfect shooting night to help Atlanta beat Toronto.

Hillmon was 8 of 8 from the field, hitting four 3-pointers, and made four free throws without a miss.

Angel Reese added 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Dream (15-10). Jordin Canada had 18 points and 13 assists, and Allisha Gray also scored 18 points.

Marina Mabrey led expansion Toronto (10-15) with 26 points.

SUN 96, MERCURY 83

PHOENIX (AP) — Leila Lacan scored a career-high 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting from the field to lead Connecticut to a victory over Phoenix in the first of back-to-back meetings between the teams.

The Sun (7-18) have won consecutive games for just the second time this season and are 5-3 in their last eight.

Kennedy Burke had 13 points, Brittney Griner and Aaliyah Edwards scored 12 apiece and Diamond Miller added 11 for the Sun.

Kahleah Copper had 21 points to lead the Mercury (8-18), who have lost five straight. Alyssa Thomas had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Valeriane Ayayi scored 13 points and DeWanna Bonner grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.