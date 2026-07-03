Switzerland 2, Algeria 0

Algeria 0 0 — 0 Switzerland 1 1 — 2 First Half_1, Switzerland, Embolo, (Manzambi), 10th minute. Second Half_2, Switzerland,…

Algeria 0 0 — 0 Switzerland 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, Switzerland, Embolo, (Manzambi), 10th minute.

Second Half_2, Switzerland, Ndoye, 46th.

Goalies_Algeria, Luca Zidane, Melvin Mastil, Oussama Benbot; Switzerland, Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Marvin Keller.

Yellow Cards_Chaibi, Algeria, 36th; Boudaoui, Algeria, 72nd.

Referee_Yael Falcon Perez. Assistant Referees_Maximiliano Del Yesso, Facundo Rodriguez, Hernan Mastrangelo. 4th Official_Kevin Ortega Pimentel.

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