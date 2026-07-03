Switzerland 2, Algeria 0

|Algeria
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Switzerland, Embolo, (Manzambi), 10th minute.
Second Half_2, Switzerland, Ndoye, 46th.
Goalies_Algeria, Luca Zidane, Melvin Mastil, Oussama Benbot; Switzerland, Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Marvin Keller.
Yellow Cards_Chaibi, Algeria, 36th; Boudaoui, Algeria, 72nd.
Referee_Yael Falcon Perez. Assistant Referees_Maximiliano Del Yesso, Facundo Rodriguez, Hernan Mastrangelo. 4th Official_Kevin Ortega Pimentel.
___
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.