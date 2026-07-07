Sri Lanka leads by 281 runs on Day 5 as West Indies eyes a draw to win the series

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Sri Lanka grew its lead to 281 runs in a bid to force an unlikely…

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Sri Lanka grew its lead to 281 runs in a bid to force an unlikely series-levelling victory against the West Indies on the fifth and final day of the second test on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka was 231-8 at lunch after adding a brisk 139 runs at a healthy rate of 5.79 an over in the morning session to its overnight score of 92-2.

Top-scorer Dinesh Chandimal led the visitors’ intent with 71 including four boundaries and two sixes before slicing a catch to backward point.

Captain Dhananjaya de Silva scored run-a-ball 34 and Sonal Dinusha hit 28 off 26 balls as Sri Lanka pressed for quick runs against the spin of West Indies captain Roston Chase (1-41) and Kavem Hodge (1-23) despite losing six wickets in the session.

Alzarri Joseph had 2-44.

The West Indies can afford a draw and not be tempted into a chase.

The host won the opening match by an innings and 217 runs and needs only a draw to claim its first series win in the World Test Championship since beating Bangladesh in the Caribbean in 2022.

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