Former boxing champion Joseph Parker says failed drug test a result of nutritionist’s cocaine use

LONDON (AP) — Former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker argued to British anti-doping authorities that his nutritionist’s cocaine use caused…

LONDON (AP) — Former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker argued to British anti-doping authorities that his nutritionist’s cocaine use caused a positive drug test after his bout with Fabio Wardley last October.

Parker, who lost the Oct. 25 fight at O2 Arena in London, had been provisionally suspended after urine tests overseen by UK Anti-Doping showed traces of cocaine in his system.

UKAD said Thursday it imposed a three-month ban which was deemed served because the 34-year-old New Zealander had been suspended since late November.

Parker is free to fight again after the anti-doping organization accepted that “any ingestion of cocaine by Mr. Parker occurred out-of-competition only and in a context unrelated to sport performance.” It noted that “cocaine is prohibited in-competition only.”

Parker had told investigators he “did not knowingly or intentionally use cocaine” and alleged the positive test “was the result of his exposure to cocaine from use by a nutritionist he employed in preparation for the bout,” UKAD’s decision read.

Parker’s explanation, UKAD said, included “a written statement from the nutritionist who admitted to being a regular user of cocaine, as well as to daily use of cocaine from 17 to 24 October 2025. The nutritionist stated that his cocaine use took place in his hotel room, where he also prepared meals and drinks for Mr. Parker to consume.”

An independent scientific expert told UKAD that he concluded “Mr. Parker administered cocaine out-of-competition” — meaning not the day of the competition. He added: “It is also my opinion that Mr. Parker’s administration of cocaine may have occurred orally from food contaminated with cocaine by his sports nutritionist who has admitted being a user of cocaine.”

In June, UKAD said it confirmed to Parker that in light of the expert’s opinion, it was satisfied that any ingestion of cocaine occurred out-of-competition.

As a result, the organization said, “and irrespective of the merits of Mr. Parker’s explanation,” the provisional ban was lifted and the three-month ban imposed. On July 28, Parker confirmed that he accepted the ruling.

This week, Parker said on social media that he would be “back in the ring soon.”

Parker won the vacant WBO title in December 2016 when he beat Andy Ruiz Jr. on a majority decision. He then lost the belt to Anthony Joshua on a unanimous decision in March 2018 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

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