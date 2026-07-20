Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 21

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, July 21
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 16
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional – Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.
3:45 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Central Regional – Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional – Semifinal, Waco, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.)
TRUTV — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — TBT: Boeheim’s Army at Hall In, First Round – Game 1
9 p.m.
FS1 — TBT: JHX Hoops at Purple Reign, First Round – Game 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
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