Sports on TV for Tuesday, July 21

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, July 21 CYCLING 6:30 a.m. NBCSN — UCI: Tour de…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, July 21

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 16

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Southeast Regional – Semifinal, Warner Robins, Ga.

3:45 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Central Regional – Semifinal, Whitestown, Ind.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Southwest Regional – Semifinal, Waco, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

TBS — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.)

TRUTV — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia (6:40 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBT: Boeheim’s Army at Hall In, First Round – Game 1

9 p.m.

FS1 — TBT: JHX Hoops at Purple Reign, First Round – Game 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

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