Sports on TV for Thursday, July 2

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, July 2
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:25 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Western at Sydney
CFL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Toronto at Calgary
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, First Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, First Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (12:35 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Colorado (joined in progress) (3:10 p.m.)
10 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — 2026 World Junior Championships Pool Stage: England vs. U.S., Pool C, Tbilisi, Georgia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Spain vs. Austria, Round of 32, Inglewood, Calif.
7 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Portugal vs. Croatia, Round of 32, Toronto
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL League One: Knoxville at Boise
11 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Switzerland vs. Algeria, Round of 32, Vancouver, British Columbia
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Bandits
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
6 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round and Ladies’ Doubles First Round, London
6 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Connecticut
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