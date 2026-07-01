Sports on TV for Thursday, July 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, July 2 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:25 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, July 2

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:25 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Western at Sydney

CFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Toronto at Calgary

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, First Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, First Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (12:35 p.m.)

3:30 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Colorado (joined in progress) (3:10 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

CBSSN — 2026 World Junior Championships Pool Stage: England vs. U.S., Pool C, Tbilisi, Georgia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Spain vs. Austria, Round of 32, Inglewood, Calif.

7 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Portugal vs. Croatia, Round of 32, Toronto

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL League One: Knoxville at Boise

11 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Switzerland vs. Algeria, Round of 32, Vancouver, British Columbia

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Bandits

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round and Ladies’ Doubles First Round, London

6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Connecticut

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