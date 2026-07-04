Sports on TV for Sunday, July 5

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, July 5
3ICE HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — 3ICE World Cup: Semifinals and Championship, Belfast, Northern Ireland
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MX2, Johannesburg
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
10 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Pirelli British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MXGP, Johannesburg
FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio – Race 2, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
12:30 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
6 p.m.
TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: eero 400, In-Season Challenge – Round 2, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: eero 400, In-Season Challenge – Round 2, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 3: LA Riot vs. Boston Ball Hogs, Miami 305 vs. Chicago Triplets, DMV Trilogy vs. Houston Rig Hands, Dallas Power vs. Detroit Amps, Miami
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at Hamilton
CYCLING
7 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 2
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
NBCSN — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Noon
ESPNU — NHSI: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NHSI: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NHSI: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN — PLL All-Star Game: West vs. East, Anapolis, Md.
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WLL All-Star Game: Team Humphrey vs. Team Izzy, Anapolis, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
NBC — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (12:30 p.m.)
PEACOCK — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (12:30 p.m.)
1 p.m.
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Cincinnati
PEACOCK — Pittsburgh at Washington
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.)
2 p.m.
PEACOCK — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland
2:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
3 p.m.
PEACOCK — Philadelphia at Kansas City
3:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Detroit at Texas
4 p.m.
PEACOCK — Milwaukee at Arizona
PEACOCK — San Francisco at Colorado
4:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Miami at Athletics
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Toronto at Seattle
PEACOCK — Toronto at Seattle
7 p.m.
NBC — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Boston at L.A. Angels
PEACOCK — Boston at L.A. Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPN — California Classic Summer League: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Forge FC at FC Supra du Québec
4 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Brazil vs. Norway, Round of 16, East Rutherford, N.J.
6 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC
8 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Mexico vs. England, Round of 16, Mexico City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — NWSL: Bay FC at Boston
5 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Utah at Chicago
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Spark
8 p.m.
MLBN — Athletes Unlimited: Volts at Bandits
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
Noon
ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
6 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16 and Ladies’ Doubles Second Round, London
6 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon
NBCSN — USATF: Prefontaine Classic (Diamond League), Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Las Vegas
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