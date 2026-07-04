Sports on TV for Sunday, July 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, July 5 3ICE HOCKEY 2 p.m. NHLN — 3ICE World…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, July 5

3ICE HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — 3ICE World Cup: Semifinals and Championship, Belfast, Northern Ireland

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MX2, Johannesburg

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

10 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Pirelli British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MXGP, Johannesburg

FS1 — Indy NXT Series: Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio – Race 2, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

12:30 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

6 p.m.

TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: eero 400, In-Season Challenge – Round 2, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: eero 400, In-Season Challenge – Round 2, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 3: LA Riot vs. Boston Ball Hogs, Miami 305 vs. Chicago Triplets, DMV Trilogy vs. Houston Rig Hands, Dallas Power vs. Detroit Amps, Miami

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Hamilton

CYCLING

7 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 2

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

NBCSN — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Noon

ESPNU — NHSI: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NHSI: TBD, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NHSI: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN — PLL All-Star Game: West vs. East, Anapolis, Md.

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WLL All-Star Game: Team Humphrey vs. Team Izzy, Anapolis, Md.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

NBC — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (12:30 p.m.)

PEACOCK — N.Y. Mets at Atlanta (12:30 p.m.)

1 p.m.

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Cincinnati

PEACOCK — Pittsburgh at Washington

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.)

2 p.m.

PEACOCK — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland

2:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

3 p.m.

PEACOCK — Philadelphia at Kansas City

3:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Detroit at Texas

4 p.m.

PEACOCK — Milwaukee at Arizona

PEACOCK — San Francisco at Colorado

4:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Miami at Athletics

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Toronto at Seattle

PEACOCK — Toronto at Seattle

7 p.m.

NBC — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers (7:20 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Boston at L.A. Angels

PEACOCK — Boston at L.A. Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPN — California Classic Summer League: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Forge FC at FC Supra du Québec

4 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Brazil vs. Norway, Round of 16, East Rutherford, N.J.

6 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC

8 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Mexico vs. England, Round of 16, Mexico City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NWSL: Bay FC at Boston

5 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Utah at Chicago

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Cascade at Spark

8 p.m.

MLBN — Athletes Unlimited: Volts at Bandits

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

Noon

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

6 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16 and Ladies’ Doubles Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon

NBCSN — USATF: Prefontaine Classic (Diamond League), Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Las Vegas

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