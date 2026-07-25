Sports on TV for Sunday, July 26

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, July 26
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: AWS Hungarian Grand Prix 2026, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MX2, Loket, Czech Republic (taped)
1 p.m.
FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (taped)
2 p.m.
TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: Brickyard 400, In-Season Challenge – Championship, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Brickyard 400, In-Season Challenge – Championship, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (taped)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic (taped)
4 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP: League Week 7, East Hampton, N.Y.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 6: DMV Trilogy vs. Miami 305, Houston Rig Hands at Dallas Power, Houston
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Hamilton at Montreal
CYCLING
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage
2 p.m.
NBC — UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage
FLAG FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Semifinal I, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Semifinal I, Westfield, Ind.
11 a.m.
ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Semifinal II, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Semifinal II, Westfield, Ind.
Noon
ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Semifinal I, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Semifinal I, Westfield, Ind.
1 p.m.
ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Semifinal II, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Semifinal II, Westfield, Ind.
4 p.m.
ABC — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Championship, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Championship, Westfield, Ind.
5 p.m.
ABC — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Championship, Westfield, Ind.
NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Championship, Westfield, Ind.
GOLF
7 a.m.
CNBC — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland
8 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland
Noon
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
4 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
NBCSN — Cleveland at Tampa Bay (12:15 p.m.)
PEACOCK — Cleveland at Tampa Bay (12:15 p.m.)
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — 2026 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, Pa.
4 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Angels at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
NBC — N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)
PEACOCK — N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)
SAILING
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 08 – Day 2, Portsmouth, England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Forge FC at Inter Toronto FC
8:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U20 Championship Group Stage: Honduras vs. Jamaica, Group C, Puebla, Mexico
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Seattle at San Diego
9 p.m.
ESPN — NWSL: Louisville at Angel City
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: Utah vs. Chicago, Championship – Game 2, College Station, Texas
TBT BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
FOX — TBT: Boeheim’s Army at La Familia, Alumni Bracket Semifinal
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Hamburg-WTA & Prague-WTA Finals
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Estoril-ATP Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: 2026 Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships, New York
X GAMES
2 p.m.
ABC — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 3, New Orleans
6 p.m.
ESPN — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 3, New Orleans
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