Sports on TV for Sunday, July 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, July 26 AUTO RACING 9 a.m. APPLE TV — Formula…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, July 26

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: AWS Hungarian Grand Prix 2026, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MX2, Loket, Czech Republic (taped)

1 p.m.

FS2 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (taped)

2 p.m.

TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: Brickyard 400, In-Season Challenge – Championship, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Brickyard 400, In-Season Challenge – Championship, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway, Ind.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash. (taped)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross World Championship: MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic (taped)

4 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP: League Week 7, East Hampton, N.Y.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 6: DMV Trilogy vs. Miami 305, Houston Rig Hands at Dallas Power, Houston

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Montreal

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage

2 p.m.

NBC — UCI: Tour de France, Final Stage

FLAG FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Semifinal I, Westfield, Ind.

NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Semifinal I, Westfield, Ind.

11 a.m.

ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Semifinal II, Westfield, Ind.

NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Semifinal II, Westfield, Ind.

Noon

ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Semifinal I, Westfield, Ind.

NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Semifinal I, Westfield, Ind.

1 p.m.

ESPN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Semifinal II, Westfield, Ind.

NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Semifinal II, Westfield, Ind.

4 p.m.

ABC — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Championship, Westfield, Ind.

NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, Boys 14U Championship, Westfield, Ind.

5 p.m.

ABC — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Championship, Westfield, Ind.

NFLN — 2026 NFL FLAG Football Championships: TBD, High School Girls Division Championship, Westfield, Ind.

GOLF

7 a.m.

CNBC — LPGA Tour: ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round, Dundonald Links, Gailes, North Ayrshire, Scotland

8 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, JCB Golf & Country Club, Rocester, England

8:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Final Round, Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course), Auchterarder, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

4 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

NBCSN — Cleveland at Tampa Bay (12:15 p.m.)

PEACOCK — Cleveland at Tampa Bay (12:15 p.m.)

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — 2026 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: From Cooperstown, Pa.

4 p.m.

MLBN — L.A. Angels at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

NBC — N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)

PEACOCK — N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia (7:20 p.m.)

SAILING

11 a.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: Event 08 – Day 2, Portsmouth, England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Forge FC at Inter Toronto FC

8:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U20 Championship Group Stage: Honduras vs. Jamaica, Group C, Puebla, Mexico

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Seattle at San Diego

9 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Louisville at Angel City

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Athletes Unlimited Postseason: Utah vs. Chicago, Championship – Game 2, College Station, Texas

TBT BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

FOX — TBT: Boeheim’s Army at La Familia, Alumni Bracket Semifinal

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Hamburg-WTA & Prague-WTA Finals

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Estoril-ATP Singles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: 2026 Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships, New York

X GAMES

2 p.m.

ABC — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 3, New Orleans

6 p.m.

ESPN — MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026: Day 3, New Orleans

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