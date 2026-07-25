Construction worker dies in accident at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says a construction worker died when he had an accident while helping with the renovation…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says a construction worker died when he had an accident while helping with the renovation of its Camp Nou stadium on Friday.

In a short statement published Saturday, the Spanish club said it “deeply regrets the death of the worker who lost his life yesterday in the workplace accident.”

Barcelona expressed its condolences to his family, friends and co-workers.

Catalan police said the worker was a 54-year-old man who died from a blow to the head. No more detail on the circumstances was given when queried by The Associated Press.

Barcelona started a major overhaul of Camp Nou, Europe’s largest soccer stadium, in 2023. It returned to playing games at the venue in November, with a limited seating capacity, as construction work continued.

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