Sports on TV for Monday, July 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, July 20 MLB BASEBALL 7 p.m. ESPN — L.A. Dodgers…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 20

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at L.A. Angels

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Oklahoma City at Carolina

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — TBT: La Familia at The Ville, First Round – Game 2

9 p.m.

FS1 — TBT: The Enchantment at Aftershocks, First Round – Game 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Las Vegas at Toronto

PEACOCK — Las Vegas at Toronto

10 p.m.

USA — Minnesota at Seattle

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.