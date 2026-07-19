Sports on TV for Monday, July 20

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, July 20
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at L.A. Angels
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Oklahoma City at Carolina
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — TBT: La Familia at The Ville, First Round – Game 2
9 p.m.
FS1 — TBT: The Enchantment at Aftershocks, First Round – Game 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Estoril-ATP, Hamburg-WTA, & Prague-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Las Vegas at Toronto
PEACOCK — Las Vegas at Toronto
10 p.m.
USA — Minnesota at Seattle
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