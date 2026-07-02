Sports on TV for Friday, July 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, July 3 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:25 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, July 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:25 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Sydney

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Hawthorn

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Gold Coast

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

11:30 a.m.

APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

2 p.m.

FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

3 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

6 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill.

8 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: Ashley Furniture 150, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

3 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

6 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.) OR Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.)

8:15 p.m.

APPLE TV — Tampa Bay at Houston

9:45 p.m.

APPLE TV — Milwaukee at Arizona

10 p.m.

MLBN — Toronto at Seattle (10:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — California Classic Summer League: Miami vs. San Antonio, San Francisco

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — California Classic Summer League: L.A. Lakers at Golden State

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Australia vs. Egypt, Round of 32, Arlington, Texas

6 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Argentina vs. Cape Verde, Round of 32, Miami Gardens, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Colombia vs. Ghana, Round of 32, Kansas City, Mo.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

6 p.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round and Ladies’ Doubles First Round, London

6 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

TRACK AND FIELD

11:30 p.m.

NBCSN — USATF: Prefontaine Classic (Diamond League), Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Minnesota at New York

10 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Las Vegas

YOUTH BASEBALL

10 a.m.

CBSSN — 2026 Ripken National Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Oneonta, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — 2026 Ripken National Championships: TBD, Quarterfinal, Oneonta, N.Y.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — 2026 Ripken National Championships: TBD, Quarterfinal, Oneonta, N.Y.

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