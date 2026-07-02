Sports on TV for Friday, July 3

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, July 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:25 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Western at Sydney
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Hawthorn
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Gold Coast
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
11:30 a.m.
APPLE TV — Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
2 p.m.
FS2 — Indy NXT Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
3 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
6 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill.
8 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: Ashley Furniture 150, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Ill.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Scioto Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
3 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
6 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.) OR Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.)
8:15 p.m.
APPLE TV — Tampa Bay at Houston
9:45 p.m.
APPLE TV — Milwaukee at Arizona
10 p.m.
MLBN — Toronto at Seattle (10:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — California Classic Summer League: Miami vs. San Antonio, San Francisco
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — California Classic Summer League: L.A. Lakers at Golden State
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Australia vs. Egypt, Round of 32, Arlington, Texas
6 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Argentina vs. Cape Verde, Round of 32, Miami Gardens, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage: Colombia vs. Ghana, Round of 32, Kansas City, Mo.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
6 p.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round and Ladies’ Doubles First Round, London
6 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
TRACK AND FIELD
11:30 p.m.
NBCSN — USATF: Prefontaine Classic (Diamond League), Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Minnesota at New York
10 p.m.
ION — Chicago at Las Vegas
YOUTH BASEBALL
10 a.m.
CBSSN — 2026 Ripken National Championships: TBD, Round of 16, Oneonta, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — 2026 Ripken National Championships: TBD, Quarterfinal, Oneonta, N.Y.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — 2026 Ripken National Championships: TBD, Quarterfinal, Oneonta, N.Y.
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