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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 2, 2026, 5:56 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -188 Minnesota +152
at CLEVELAND -136 Chicago White Sox +110
at HOUSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at LA ANGELS OFF Boston OFF
at SEATTLE OFF Toronto OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -124 at CHICAGO CUBS +106
at WASHINGTON -135 Pittsburgh +111
at ATLANTA -123 N.Y Mets +101
at COLORADO OFF San Francisco OFF
Milwaukee -169 at ARIZONA +138
at LA DODGERS -243 San Diego +194

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -124 at CINCINNATI +102
at ATHLETICS -131 Miami +107

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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