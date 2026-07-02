MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -188 Minnesota +152 at CLEVELAND -136 Chicago White Sox…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-188
|Minnesota
|+152
|at CLEVELAND
|-136
|Chicago White Sox
|+110
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-124
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+106
|at WASHINGTON
|-135
|Pittsburgh
|+111
|at ATLANTA
|-123
|N.Y Mets
|+101
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-169
|at ARIZONA
|+138
|at LA DODGERS
|-243
|San Diego
|+194
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-124
|at CINCINNATI
|+102
|at ATHLETICS
|-131
|Miami
|+107
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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