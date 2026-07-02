MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -188 Minnesota +152 at CLEVELAND -136 Chicago White Sox…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -188 Minnesota +152 at CLEVELAND -136 Chicago White Sox +110 at HOUSTON OFF Tampa Bay OFF at LA ANGELS OFF Boston OFF at SEATTLE OFF Toronto OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -124 at CHICAGO CUBS +106 at WASHINGTON -135 Pittsburgh +111 at ATLANTA -123 N.Y Mets +101 at COLORADO OFF San Francisco OFF Milwaukee -169 at ARIZONA +138 at LA DODGERS -243 San Diego +194

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -124 at CINCINNATI +102 at ATHLETICS -131 Miami +107

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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