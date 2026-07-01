MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -143 Chicago White Sox +117 Texas -112 at CLEVELAND -110…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-143
|Chicago White Sox
|+117
|Texas
|-112
|at CLEVELAND
|-110
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-147
|Detroit
|+120
|Tampa Bay
|-142
|at KANSAS CITY
|+117
|at HOUSTON
|-131
|Minnesota
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-158
|San Diego
|+129
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-138
|Pittsburgh
|+114
|at ATLANTA
|-136
|St. Louis
|+113
|at MILWAUKEE
|-169
|Cincinnati
|+139
|Miami
|-162
|at COLORADO
|+133
|San Francisco
|-120
|at ARIZONA
|-101
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-154
|Washington
|+125
|N.Y Mets
|-117
|at TORONTO
|-105
|LA Dodgers
|-185
|at ATHLETICS
|+150
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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