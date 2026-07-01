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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 1, 2026, 12:26 AM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -143 Chicago White Sox +117
Texas -112 at CLEVELAND -110
at N.Y YANKEES -147 Detroit +120
Tampa Bay -142 at KANSAS CITY +117
at HOUSTON -131 Minnesota +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -158 San Diego +129
at PHILADELPHIA -138 Pittsburgh +114
at ATLANTA -136 St. Louis +113
at MILWAUKEE -169 Cincinnati +139
Miami -162 at COLORADO +133
San Francisco -120 at ARIZONA -101

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -154 Washington +125
N.Y Mets -117 at TORONTO -105
LA Dodgers -185 at ATHLETICS +150

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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