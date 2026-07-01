MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -143 Chicago White Sox +117 Texas -112 at CLEVELAND -110…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -143 Chicago White Sox +117 Texas -112 at CLEVELAND -110 at N.Y YANKEES -147 Detroit +120 Tampa Bay -142 at KANSAS CITY +117 at HOUSTON -131 Minnesota +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -158 San Diego +129 at PHILADELPHIA -138 Pittsburgh +114 at ATLANTA -136 St. Louis +113 at MILWAUKEE -169 Cincinnati +139 Miami -162 at COLORADO +133 San Francisco -120 at ARIZONA -101

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -154 Washington +125 N.Y Mets -117 at TORONTO -105 LA Dodgers -185 at ATHLETICS +150

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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