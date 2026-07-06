Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Fantasy Sports Bonus for USA-Belgium

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By signing up with the Splash promo code WTOP, first-time players will instantly receive a 50% deposit match up to $500, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost in time for USA vs. Belgium. Register here to claim this welcome offer in time for the match on Monday night.

Whether you are building a lineup for today’s high-stakes matchup in Seattle or handicapping any other World Cup soccer match happening this week, this special welcome offer is strictly for new users and provides the perfect way to get in on the tournament action.

Splash Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Picks

Taking advantage of the Splash welcome offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll ahead of the highly anticipated USA vs. Belgium matchup. Let’s demystify how this works, because we’re in this together: when you sign up using our promo code and make your initial deposit, Splash will match 50% of those funds up to a maximum of $500. This means if you deposit $1,000, you are getting a massive $500 in bonus funds.

On top of that, you are also unlocking a 100% QuickPicks boost. This extra leverage gives you the flexibility to create multiple lineups, key your favorite players, and get more deeply involved in the World Cup knockout stage without putting all of your own cash on the line.

Just remember that this exclusive promotion is strictly available to new customers. In order to qualify, players must meet the minimum legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Splash legally operates.

Make Picks on Top Soccer Players

With the Round of 16 bringing a high-stakes dynamic to Seattle, there are plenty of exciting player performances to project. When I’m looking for an edge in these massive matches, I love scanning the morning lines for anytime goalscorers. Below is a look at some of the top anytime goalscorer projections for the USA vs. Belgium clash to help you map out your entries.

Player (Team) Anytime Goalscorer Christian Pulisic (USA) +191 Haji Wright (USA) +193 Charles De Ketelaere (BEL) +260 Kevin De Bruyne (BEL) +275

This knockout stage fixture provides the absolute best opportunity to put your newly matched bankroll to work. These are the exact types of match props where new users can apply their bonus funds using the Splash promo code. Once you lock in your lineup featuring top stars like Christian Pulisic or Kevin De Bruyne, you can apply that 100% QuickPicks boost to maximize your potential return.

Guide for Using the Splash Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your deposit match is a fast and straightforward process. Follow the simple steps below to set up your account and secure your bonus funds ahead of the USA vs. Belgium match:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Ensure that Splash promo code WTOP is applied during the registration process. This code is absolutely required to claim your welcome offer. Make an Initial Deposit: Fund your new account using one of the available secure payment methods. Remember, Splash is matching 50% of this first deposit up to $500, so formulate your bankroll strategy accordingly. Place Your First Entry: Create and play an entry on any available market, utilizing your new bonus funds and your 100% QuickPicks boost on player projections for today’s World Cup fixtures.

Once you make your qualifying deposit, your 50% match and 100% QuickPicks boost will be credited to your account, arming you with everything you need to tackle the board.