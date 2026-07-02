Spain reaches World Cup’s round of 16, Ronaldo tries to do the same, and other highlights, in photos

Knockout matches continue Wednesday at the World Cup in the round of 32 with 2010 champion Spain advancing with a…

Knockout matches continue Wednesday at the World Cup in the round of 32 with 2010 champion Spain advancing with a 3-0 victory over Austria in Inglewood, California, just outside Los Angeles. Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo in his sixth World Cup tournament, will take on 2018 finalist Croatia in Toronto, while Switzerland faces Algeria in Vancouver.

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