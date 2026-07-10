Spain 2, Belgium 1

Belgium 1 0 — 1 Spain 1 1 — 2 First Half_1, Spain, Ruiz, 30th minute; 2, Belgium, De Ketelaere,…

Belgium 1 0 — 1 Spain 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, Spain, Ruiz, 30th minute; 2, Belgium, De Ketelaere, (Castagne), 41st.

Second Half_3, Spain, Merino, 88th.

Goalies_Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Senne Lammens, Mike Penders; Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia.

Yellow Cards_Cubarsi, Spain, 43rd; De Bruyne, Belgium, 85th; Laporte, Spain, 90th+3; Witsel, Belgium, 90th+5.

Referee_Michael Oliver. Assistant Referees_Stuart Burt, James Mainwaring, Jarred Gillett. 4th Official_Ramon Abatti Abel.

A_70,492.

___

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.